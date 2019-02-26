Take to entrepreneurship, engineering graduates told

Students ought to make the most of ‘Make in India’ programme and other opportunities provided by the Central and State Governments to transform into entrepreneurs, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar told graduating students of Anna University on Sunday.

Delivering the Graduation Day address of the University College of Engineering, BIT Campus, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pattukottai and Thirukuvalai, Prof. Manisankar urged students to develop qualities of persistence, commitment, initiative, efficiency, goal-setting, management ability, self-confidence, risk-taking ability and team work to succeed as entrepreneurs.

Students must become job-providers rather than seeking jobs, he emphasised.

Prof. Manisankar joined the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai, M. K. Surappa in presenting degrees to a total of 1,628 undergraduate and post-graduate students.