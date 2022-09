Party welcomes Supreme Court decision

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to broadcast live the proceedings of its Constitutional bench.

The party said that this would benefit journalists, law students, lawyers, the public, social workers and others.

“Transparency would improve the overall state of affairs in the court. The judiciary should take steps to ensure that all cases in courts across India are broadcast live,” said a party statement.