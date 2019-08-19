Take steps to save jobs, T.N. leaders urge Centre

In view of the poor business climate facing the country’s automobile industry, political leaders have urged the Central government to act to save jobs, and have called for cuts to GST rates.

On Sunday, AIADMK leader and Minister for Tamil Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan, citing a news report projecting massive job cuts in the automobile industry, tweeted, “Warning signal, especially for TN which has the highest concentration of Auto sector in India - Central govt to act fast announcing fiscal and other incentives to save the jobs!”

PMK founder S. Ramadoss referred to the global economic conditions and their impact on India, adding that while many had lost their jobs, the middle class and private sector employees were anxious about their future. While the Centre was aiming to boost the country’s economy by increasing targets, the ground reality was different. All sectors were facing a slowdown, which was much more pronounced in the automobile sector, he said. Dr. Ramadoss urged the Centre to cut the GST rates on consumer goods to boost purchasing power and investment in infrastructure and encourage exports.