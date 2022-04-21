Take steps to prevent power cuts in future: Ramadoss

There should be an alternative plan in case of unexpected events, he says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday alleged that people in various districts in the State suffered power cuts on Wednesday night and urged the government to take preventive measures.

In a Twitter post, he pointed out that there were power cuts for a few hours in certain districts and for six hours in parts of Tiruvarur district. Because of unscheduled power cuts, people, including students preparing for exams and farmers, suffered.

“The State Electricity Minister has cited non-availability of 750 MW of power from Central generating stations as the reason for the cuts. This might be true. But, it is the job of the electricity board to be prepared for such unexpected events and ensure uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss also said Tamil Nadu was not a power surplus State and not self-sufficient in power generation, as it depended on private power producers and Central power generating stations for its requirements and there should be an alternative plan in case of unexpected events.

He also said the State government should understand the seriousness of the coal shortage and take measures to ensure there were no power cuts in the coming years.

In a separate tweet, Makkal Needhi Maiam questioned the Electricity Minister's claims of no power cuts.