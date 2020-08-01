Take steps to construct compound wall around Adi Dravidar school: HC

01 August 2020 14:48 IST

The elementary school in Tiruchendur was started in 1950

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Thoothukudi district administration to take immediate steps to construct a compound wall around a Government Adi Dravidar elementary school in Tiruchendur that was started in 1950.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Thoothukudi Collector to consider the proposal made to construct a compound wall for the school and pass appropriate orders within eight weeks.

On receipt of the decision from the District Collector, the authorities concerned shall take immediate and necessary steps to construct the compound wall to protect the property and the lives of the students and faculties, the court said.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Kalaiselvam.

Additional Government Pleader Aayiram K. Selvakumar submitted that the District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer had sent a letter to the Thoothukudi Collector enclosing an estimate and proposal.