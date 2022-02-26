Take steps to avoid blasts in fireworks units, Panneerselvam urges Chief Minister Stalin

February 26, 2022 19:54 IST

12 persons have died in such incidents since January this year, he said in a statement

In the wake of a blast in a fireworks unit near Thuraiyoor in Thoothukudi district that killed four persons on the spot, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam condoled the death of the deceased. Noting that 12 persons were killed in fireworks units blasts since January this year, he said, “Non-compliance of safety norms are cited as reasons by those working in fireworks industry.”

The district administrations and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health must monitor whether the fireworks units comply with the safety norms. The management too must ensure that the rules imposed by the government are strictly followed.

Even as police are investigating the incident, the State government must take steps to monitor such units across the State, ensure whether all related departments undertake inspections in such units and take appropriate action so that such incidents are avoided in the future. They must also increase the solatium granted to the families of victims, he said.