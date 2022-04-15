Take steps for filling vacant AIQ seats in medical courses: Panneerselvam tells CM

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday impressed upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make efforts for filling vacant seats in medical courses under the All India Quota through candidates hailing from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said there were 24 vacant seats lying with different government medical colleges, apart from 4 under the government quota in the private colleges. He urged the Chief Minister to hold consultation with the Central government in getting the vacant seats transferred to the State quota before filling them.