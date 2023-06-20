Take responsibility for Tasmac liquor deaths: Anbumani tells T.N. govt.

HamberMenu
June 20, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded an audit of liquor shops run by Tasmac following the death of a 35-year-old youth who recently died in Salem district after reportedly consuming liquor. He said that the Tamil Nadu government must take responsibility for deaths due to liquor consumption from Tasmac outlets.

In a statement, he said it was shocking that there are continuous deaths due to the consumption of liquor from Tasmac shops.

“It has been said the person died after falling ill due to consumption of liquor. If a person who is 35 years old is dying due to liquor consumption, are the liquor shops selling liquor or poison? The State government should answer,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani recalled another similar case of sudden death reportedly due to the consumption of liquor on May 17 in Lalgudi in Tiruchi district.

“Before this, those who consumed liquor…belonging to Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Palladam districts, died. These deaths shouldn’t be brushed aside by stating that they died due to drinking habits or that the liquor was laced with cyanide. The State government must take responsibility,” he said.

He demanded that the State government shut down liquor stores and implement prohibition of liquor as a policy in Tamil Nadu.

