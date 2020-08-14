‘Take proactive steps to revive finances’

Review State budget, Stalin tells CM

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday claimed that the AIADMK government has pushed the State’s finances to the brink and the Chief Minister must immediately review the budget for the year and take proactive steps to revive it.

“Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the State’s financial position will be pushed into the ICU. The government has taken huge loans and is working to push the State finances to rock bottom.”

“People will not forget that the ‘accidental CM’ went ahead with unnecessary tenders for large commissions to implement low-quality works,” Mr. Stalin charged.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the State’s loans, revenue and fiscal deficit had become a permanent fixture of the AIADMK government. He said the government had created a risk for Tamil Nadu’s growth by hampering industrial growth and not creating new jobs, and alleged that the Chief Minister had run the State’s economy to the ground.

“Hence, as a last opportunity, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami must keep in mind the people’s suffering due to COVID-19 and the economic distress, review the State Budget for the year and use the remaining six months for taking concrete steps to do something useful,” Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK chief also asked the Chief Minister to provide financial relief of at least ₹5,000 per ration card to help people get through the pandemic period.