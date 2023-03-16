HamberMenu
Take political, legal steps to oust NLC India from Tamil Nadu: Anbumani

The PMK president said if NLC India’s land expansion projects were not stopped, Cuddalore district would be destroyed

March 16, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. File

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Reiterating the PMK’s continuing protest against new lignite projects, its president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to take political and legal steps to “oust NLC India Ltd from the State.” NLC India is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal.

The PMK has been protesting against the company’s proposed land acquisition in Cuddalore district.

In a statement, explaining the rationale behind the PMK’s protest Dr. Ramadoss noted that if the projects were not stopped, Cuddalore district, where the company is located, would be destroyed.

The State government should realise that the protest were to save the people, and should change its mind [about the land acquisition]. It should take a policy decision of not allowing any land for mining, Dr. Anbumani said.

PMK would go to any extent, and its objective is to make Cuddalore district free from NLC, which will be achieved, he added in the statement.

