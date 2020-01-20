Take policy decision against hydrocarbon projects: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday demanded that the Centre recall a recent order removing the need for obtaining mandatory environmental clearance and eliciting public opinion for launching hydrocarbon projects.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall the order, and a policy decision against hydrocarbon projects should be taken by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet when it meets on Monday.

‘Land of chemicals’

“The Centre has already given permission to private companies to carry out as many as 341 hydrocarbon exploration projects at a cost of ₹20,000 crore. The Centre shouldn’t pass orders that would convert the Cauvery delta agricultural zone into a land of chemicals,” he said.

Mr. Stalin further said the order will lead to severe environmental degradation and turn the Cauvery delta region into a desert.

“Removing the mandate for environmental clearances and seeking the opinion of the people while implementing hydrocarbon projects will only affect the environment and [hurt] the sentiments of the people in the area. The BJP-led Central government is working in a corporate style, and the DMK condemns this decision,” he said.

“Despite stating that it wouldn’t allow hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK government has not taken any measures, and has been delaying the adoption of a policy decision against them. It has not even advised the District Collectors against granting permission for hydrocarbon projects,” he said.