ADVERTISEMENT

Take our inputs to redraw coastal zone management plan: Fishermen

August 17, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

Fishermen have urged the Environment Department to redraw the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of Chengalpattu district after taking their inputs.

“The names of several villages are missing, high and low tide lines have been marked wrongly, spots meant for parking boats, drying fish and spaces for construction of additional houses have all been left out,” said Kabaddi Maran, fishermen community leader.

The same mistakes were found in the 2018 version of the CZMP. “We had submitted a petition with our objections to the Collector. He has now called off the public hearing. Since those making the maps for the plans are unable to create them according to the rules laid down, we would like to help the government,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of fishing community members, panchayat office and leaders was held at Chengalpattu during which the various mistakes were pointed out. “Names of villages have been mixed up. Such maps set a bad precedent. We cannot accept them as they are. The maps of all 12 coastal districts need to be corrected,” said K. Bharathi, a community leader.

Sources in the Fisheries Department said suggestions given by fishermen would be submitted to the government through the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US