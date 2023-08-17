Take our inputs to redraw coastal zone management plan: Fishermen

August 17, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen have urged the Environment Department to redraw the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of Chengalpattu district after taking their inputs.

“The names of several villages are missing, high and low tide lines have been marked wrongly, spots meant for parking boats, drying fish and spaces for construction of additional houses have all been left out,” said Kabaddi Maran, fishermen community leader.

The same mistakes were found in the 2018 version of the CZMP. “We had submitted a petition with our objections to the Collector. He has now called off the public hearing. Since those making the maps for the plans are unable to create them according to the rules laid down, we would like to help the government,” he added.

A meeting of fishing community members, panchayat office and leaders was held at Chengalpattu during which the various mistakes were pointed out. “Names of villages have been mixed up. Such maps set a bad precedent. We cannot accept them as they are. The maps of all 12 coastal districts need to be corrected,” said K. Bharathi, a community leader.

Sources in the Fisheries Department said suggestions given by fishermen would be submitted to the government through the Collector.

