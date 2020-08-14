Take measures to bring back bodies of Tamil Nadu students from Russia, Vaiko says

MDMK chief Vaiko on Friday urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary steps to quickly bring the bodies of the four medical students from Tamil Nadu, who drowned in Russia's Volga river recently.

In a statement, he also urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide suitable compensation to their families, noting that their parents had sent them to Russia with big dreams and also by borrowing huge sum as education loans.

On behalf of the party, Mr. Vaiko also extended his condolence to the families and relatives of the students.