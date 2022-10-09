Take measures on war footing ahead of northeast monsoon: Kamal Haasan

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 00:39 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday urged the State government to take measures on a war footing, ahead of the northeast monsoon. In a statement, he pointed out that as per forecast, Tamil Nadu was set to receive higher than normal rainfall and wondered whether the State could withstand heavy rain.

He said there were waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Chennai, even when the city received showers only for an hour or so. Mr. Haasan noted that there was no clarity on the action taken on the recommendations of V. Thiruppugazh committee on flood-prevention measures.

Providing food and relief materials post flood is not the solution, he said.

