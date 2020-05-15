Tamil Nadu

Take immediate steps for smooth return of migrant workers: Villupuram MP

‘Over 1,500 workers stranded in Mumbai’

Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has appealed to the State Nodal Officer for Migrant Workers in Maharashtra Pooja Kulkarni to take steps for the smooth return of migrant workers from Villupuram district.

In a letter addressed to Ms. Kulkarni, Mr. Ravikumar said that over 1,500 migrant workers from Villupuram district were stranded in Aarey colony, Goregaon (East), Mahim and Andheri areas in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the past 50 days.

Mr. Ravikumar said that he had already taken up the issue with Atulya Misra, Nodal Officer of Tamil Nadu, who had promptly responded with a message that the government would work out the modalities.

“The officials in Maharashtra are saying that the procedure from their end is done and completed. They have been waiting for a response from your end. Due to the inordinate delay, some migrant workers have travelled from Maharashtra on their own expense. I request you to take up this matter at once and help the migrant workers of my constituency,” he said in the letter.

