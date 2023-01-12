ADVERTISEMENT

Take action on exorbitant movie tickets pricing: State government

January 12, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has given permission to film exhibitors to conduct one extra morning show during the festival week from January 11-18, in the theatres all over Tamil Nadu, amid release of two big films actor Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu on Wednesday.

The Hindu Bureau

Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy has instructed authorities to monitor any violation in pricing of movie tickets during the Pongal weekend and take necessary action.

In his communication, Mr. Reddy noted that directions have been given to the Licencing Authorities under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act 1955 and Rules 1957, to constitute a special team in their jurisdiction to monitor the violations of provisions relating to rate of admission in cinema theatres in the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and the Tamil Nadu Entertainments Tax Act, 1939.

He directed the Licencing Authorities to follow the directions given by the State government and to take necessary action regarding charging of exorbitant rates during such shows of the release of new films and if violations are found and send an action taken report to the government.

