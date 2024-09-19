Take action on complaints of discrimination against non-brahmin priests: Ramadoss urges T.N. Govt

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the Tamil Nadu government for its alleged inaction on complaints of discrimination of non-brahmin archakas (priests) in performing their temple duties.

In a statement, he said, “Despite the State government scheme to facilitate trained persons from all castes to become archakas in temples is in force, there was alleged discrimination against archakas from backward communities. Ten out of 24 non-brahmin archakas appointed under the scheme alleged they were not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to perform pujas by the hereditary priests. Instead, they were only made to clean the temple premises. It is highly condemnable that the State government has not taken any action on this issue.”

The PMK leader said, “Though the DMK government introduced the scheme in its previous tenure and was implemented only in 2021, due to various legal challenges, the State government failed to get due respect and recognition for the priests from backward classes.” He described it as social injustice and urged the State government to take immediate action on this issue.

