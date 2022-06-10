Take action on child marriages during pandemic, CPI(M) urges CM
The party also demands a scheme to promote gender equality
CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action on a large number of child marriages that had reportedly taken place in the State during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said 513 child marriages had taken place during the period. He also urged Mr. Stalin to frame a scheme to promote gender equality.
