Take action on child marriages during pandemic, CPI(M) urges CM

The party also demands a scheme to promote gender equality

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action on a large number of child marriages that had reportedly taken place in the State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said 513 child marriages had taken place during the period. He also urged Mr. Stalin to frame a scheme to promote gender equality.