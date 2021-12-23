Take action against those who assaulted NTK cadre in Dharmapuri, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI

The Director General of Police must take action against the personnel who allegedly failed to act, says the AIADMK co-coordinator.

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the police to take strict action against persons who assaulted cadres of the Naam Tamilar Katchi at a public meeting near Morappur in Dharmapuri earlier this week.

In a statement, he said the attack by the members of the DMK cadre was condemnable. “The fact that the police personnel present at venue remained mute spectators is a murder of democracy,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that during the erstwhile AIADMK government, all political parties were allowed to function in a democratic manner and several thousand protests were allowed during the past four years.

The Director General of Police must take action against the personnel who allegedly failed to control the members of the ruling party, he said.

Referring to an incident in Coimbatore district on December 21, where ruling partymen allegedly assaulted AIADMK MLA Pollachi V. Jayaraman, Mr. Palaniswami questioned why a case has been registered against the legislator and the general public.

He further alleged that the Police Department, which had earlier stood first in maintaining law and order, has now become the puppet of the ruling party.