Take action against lotteries, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday urged the DMK government to come down heavily on the prevalence of the illegal trade of single-digit lottery and other forms of lottery.

In a statement, he referred to reports in sections of the media in this regard and said everyone knew that this would not have been possible without the “help” of a few police officers and the ruling party’s functionaries. Mr. Palaniswami said the government had not yet taken any action against those responsible for illegal lottery schemes despite the issue being highlighted through interviews and press statements.