Tamil Nadu

Take action against former V-C: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the State government to take action against former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, M. K. Surappa, against whom charges of irregularities were levelled.

In a Twitter post, he expressed disappointment over the State government’s stance before the Madras High Court that the Governor, who is Chancellor of universities, alone is the competent authority to deal with the issue.

A Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice P. Kalaiarasan, was formed by the previous AIADMK regime and not by the Governor, Mr. Ramadoss said.

According to him, Chancellor is an honorary post held by the Governor and the State should not surrender its rights on universities to the Governor.

It will be against State autonomy, Mr. Ramadoss added.


