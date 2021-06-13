‘Take action against erring bus drivers, conductors’

After a petitioner complained that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were not stopped at the designated bus stop at Mangalapuram in Tenkasi, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Corporation to instruct bus drivers and conductors not to skip bus stops. It might initiate disciplinary action if the instructions were violated, the court said.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi which was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by 81-year-old M. Ramaiah, who sought a direction to the TNSTC to ensure that the buses plying on Madurai-Tenkasi route stopped at Mangalapuram.

The court was informed by the TNSTC that it had received complaints that certain buses did not stop at the bus stop. The Corporation said it would ensure that all the buses stopped at Mangalapuram. Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition.