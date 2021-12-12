‘Take action against corporal punishment’

Chennai

12 December 2021 01:34 IST

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday took exception to the reported incident of physical harassment of a Class XI student at a school in Coimbatore. In a statement, he said the school could have counselled the student if the latter had not worn proper attire while coming to school. He wanted teachers and students to be advised on their conduct in schools. He added that such an incident should not recur, and disciplinary action should be taken against wrongdoers.

