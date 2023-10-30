Take action against AIADMK functionary in Krishnagiri district for ‘violence’ against Dalits: TNCC floor leader

October 30, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s legislature party leader K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday sought immediate action against an AIADMK functionary Rajan and president of Sokkadi panchayat, Kodila Ramalingam, who he charged had attacked Dalits and vandalised their houses in Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri district.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said those who indulged in violence against Dalits and caused social tensions should be charged and arrested under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“The district administration and the police should ensure that calm prevails in Sokkadi village and such instances of violence do not take place. I urge Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in this issue and punish those responsible. Those affected in this violence should be given appropriate compensation and medical treatment,” he said in a statement.