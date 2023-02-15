ADVERTISEMENT

Take a call on fate of excess ticket charges collected by cinema theatres, Madras High Court directs T.N.

February 15, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice Anita Sumanth, while disposing of a batch of writ petitions, pointed out that as of now, cinema theatres are allowed to retain the excess amounts they charge on movie tickets, and only a compounding fee of ₹1,000 was being collected from them

Mohamed Imranullah S.

Photograph used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take a call on the fate of excess ticket charges collected by cinema theatres, since as on date, the theatres are allowed to retain the money and the squads only impose compounding fees of ₹1,000 whenever they detect collection of charges in excess of government-fixed rates.

Justice Anita Sumanth issued the direction while closing a batch of three writ petitions filed by advocate clerk G. Devarajan in 2016 and 2017 complaining about many cinema theatres having charged exorbitantly for Rajinikanth-starrer Kabali and asking for the prevention of such illegalities during the release of Suriya-starrer Singam 3 and Vijay-starrer Bairavaa.

The judge pointed out that the litigant had been filing cases since 2015 on the issue. Disposing of one of his cases in 2016, the then first Division Bench of Chief Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.M. Sundresh (both serving as Supreme Court judges now) had ordered the constitution of special squads to crack down on theatres involved in illegalities. Then, the court had taken note that the maximum ticket charge that could be collected by theatres was ₹120 and that it was ₹480 only for IMAX screens. Even after the categorical order, the petitioner had moved the present petitions alleging that the officials continued to be remiss in controlling this menace and that many theatres were fleecing their audiences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passing interim orders in the present batch of three writ petitions, Justice T. Raja (now Acting Chief Justice) had, on January 12, 2017, directed the squads to take action against theatres that collect excess ticket charges and file a status report listing out the number of complaints received, the raids conducted, and the punishment imposed on the violators.

Accordingly, the government filed a status report providing details of the action taken and it was found that in most of the cases, the theatre owners were let off on imposition of a compounding fee of ₹1,000 whenever a complaint had been received from any cinema-goer with respect to him/her having been asked to pay excess ticket charges.

Justice Sumanth perused the report and directed the officials to continue monitoring ticket collection by theatres. However, on finding that the excess charge had been allowed to be retained by the cinema theatres, she directed the government to take a call on the fate of these excess charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US