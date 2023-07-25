ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron Corporation’s representatives meet with T.N. CM Stalin

July 25, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

An official communication said the Taiwanese delegation discussed the company’s investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron Corporation, led by its chairman T.H. Tung, discussed investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu during their meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

An official communication said the Taiwanese delegation discussed the company’s “investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu”.

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department attended the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US