CHENNAI

05 December 2021 00:52 IST

The Pattabhiram police are searching for the killers of a tailor, who was found dead near the Thandurai lake on Friday night.

Velu of Durgaiamman Koil Street went missing on Thursday and his family lodged a complaint. He had a tailoring shop in the area. His body was found floating in the Thandurai Lake and the locals alerted the police.

