Tahsildars to issue emergency passes for movement within districts, Collectors for inter-districts

The Tamil Nadu government has authorised Tahsildars across the State to issue passes for attending weddings (fixed earlier), funerals and emergency health issues within the respective districts, during the 21-day lockdown period, put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a communication to all District Collectors, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra stated that the decision was made to ensure smooth issue of passes for events like pre-fixed weddings and funerals or other health reasons.

“For movements within district within the overall guidelines, powers are delegated to the Tahsildars in all the districts of the State under intimation to the Collector in respect of districts. However, in case the event mentioned needs inter district movement it may be issued by the Collectors in the district,” he stated.

As for movement within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Corporation, the Zonal officers in respect of Chennai Corporation limits were authorised. In case of movement out of Greater Chennai Corporation, the Corporation Commissioner was to decide, the communication stated.

“It may be directed that all the public health guidelines on COVID-19, such as social distancing, hand washing and office disinfection protocol etc., issued by the health authorities from time to time should be strictly followed by all concerned,” it added.