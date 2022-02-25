Tahsildar gets six-year jail term for embezzlement

A Tahsildar was directed to undergo six-year jail term for misappropriation of ₹26.93 lakh. The court here also ordered a retired Deputy Tahsildar to undergo six-year imprisonment in the same case and both were slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each.

In 2014, when Sundarrajan was the RDO in Palani in Dindigul district, he had lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police that funds meant for distribution as old age pension were misappropriated by the two - Subramania Prasad and his deputy Rajendran. Police investigations were conducted and based on their confessions, a case was registered.

Judicial Magistrate Karthik heard the case. Presently, Subramania Prasad is working as Tahsildar (cable TV) and Rajendran had retired as Deputy Tahsildar.