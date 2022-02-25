Tahsildar gets six-year jail term for embezzlement
A Tahsildar was directed to undergo six-year jail term for misappropriation of ₹26.93 lakh. The court here also ordered a retired Deputy Tahsildar to undergo six-year imprisonment in the same case and both were slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each.
In 2014, when Sundarrajan was the RDO in Palani in Dindigul district, he had lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police that funds meant for distribution as old age pension were misappropriated by the two - Subramania Prasad and his deputy Rajendran. Police investigations were conducted and based on their confessions, a case was registered.
Judicial Magistrate Karthik heard the case. Presently, Subramania Prasad is working as Tahsildar (cable TV) and Rajendran had retired as Deputy Tahsildar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.