Tamil Nadu

Tahsildar gets six-year jail term for embezzlement

A Tahsildar was directed to undergo six-year jail term for misappropriation of ₹26.93 lakh. The court here also ordered a retired Deputy Tahsildar to undergo six-year imprisonment in the same case and both were slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each.

In 2014, when Sundarrajan was the RDO in Palani in Dindigul district, he had lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police that funds meant for distribution as old age pension were misappropriated by the two - Subramania Prasad and his deputy Rajendran. Police investigations were conducted and based on their confessions, a case was registered.

Judicial Magistrate Karthik heard the case. Presently, Subramania Prasad is working as Tahsildar (cable TV) and Rajendran had retired as Deputy Tahsildar.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2022 9:02:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tahsildar-gets-six-year-jail-term-for-embezzlement/article65084823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY