Taekwondo coach held for sexual harassment of minor students; Perambalur District Sports Officer booked for inaction

The 33-year-old coach was arrested by Perambalur All Women Police based on a complaint by Child Welfare Committee. The District Sports Officer ws booked under POCSO Act for failing to act on complaints from the girl students

December 27, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Taekwondo coach engaged on a contract-basis at the District Sports Hostel for Girls in Perambalur was arrested on Monday on the charge of sexually harassing minor girls of the hostel while training them. 

The Perambalur All Women Police had registered a case against the Taekwondo coach Dharmarajan (33) under sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act and got him remanded.

The arrest was made acting on a complaint from an official of the Child Welfare Committee, said police sources. 

District Sports Officer booked for failure to act on complaint

Sources said the girls had complained about the misbehaviour of the coach against them to the District Sports Officer, Perambalur Suresh (48) who failed to act on it and did not bring the issue to the notice of the law enforcers. 

The District Sports Officer was booked under section 21 (1) of the POCSO Act for his failure to report the commission of an offence. However, the District Sports Officer was not arrested, the sources added.

