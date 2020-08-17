TACTV wants unused set top boxes returned

CHENNAI

17 August 2020 00:27 IST

The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) chairperson Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan on Sunday asked cable TV operators across the State either to activate set top boxes from TACTV at once or return them to the company.

Though a total of 35,97,479 set top boxes were distributed to the local cable TV operators across the State by TACTV, as many as 7,60,470 such boxes were still not in use, Mr. Radhakrishnan said in a statement.

“It is illegal to receive set top boxes from TACTV and not activating them. The set top boxes distributed for the benefit of subscribers are the government’s property,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Either those boxes should be activated or returned to the TACTV. If not, legal action will be initiated against them,” he said.

Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited was formed in October 2007 as a company under the Companies Act, 1956, with the objective of providing high-quality cable TV signals to the public at an affordable cost. It was later renamed as the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV).