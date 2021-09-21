Tackle sea erosion in Nagapattinam district, demands Palaniswami

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 17:03 IST

The AIADMK co-coordinator said there had been sea erosion of 500 metres in Nambiar Nagaram

AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday called for the execution of measures on a war-footing to tackle the problem of sea erosion in several places of the State.

In a statement, he referred to the problem being experienced in Nambiar Nagaram in Nagapattinam district where the sea was said to be rough for 45 days. As a result, sea erosion had taken place for 500 metres, allowing the sea water to enter up to 100 metres. Approximately 10 houses and electric poles had been affected.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Palaniswami recalled that when former Handlooms Minister and the present Vedaranyam legislator, O.S. Manian was a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in the 1990s, he had brought a similar problem, in a fishing village of Kilvelur taluk of Nagapattinam district, to the notice of then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who had ordered the planting of palmyra saplings. Consequently, the problem was sorted out, Mr Palaniswami added.

In another statement, the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam referred to the report of replacement of pavements in Chennai and said people were of the view that even well-laid pavements were getting uprooted and replaced, resulting in the waste of the taxpayers’ money. He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to see to it that the interests of pedestrians were safeguarded, while ensuring that there was no waste of the public money.