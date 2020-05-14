Tablets, bleaching powder distributed in containment zones

The Salem Corporation has distributed homeopathy tablets and over 3,000 kg of bleaching powder to 12,475 households in the containment zones at all the four zones in the city.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh said that disinfectants were sprayed five times a day in the containment zones while toilets were cleaned thrice a day and disinfectants sprayed.

He said that vegetables, essential commodities, groceries, medicines, milk and other necessary items are supplied to people in the zones through vehicles and people are advised to stay indoors.

Conservancy workers involved in cleaning and disinfection activities were subjected to medical screening twice a week and they were also given zinc, vitamin and homeopathy tablets, nilavembu kashayam and kabasura kudineer to boost their immunity.

Mr. Sadheesh said that each household was given 250 gram bleaching powder and homeopathy tablets.

Health officials said that 11 persons had tested positive in corporation limits, so far, and all were discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital here.

They said that 3,077 swab tests were conducted and the last positive case was reported on April 23. “In the last 21 days, there is no active COVID-19 positive case in the corporation limits”, they added.