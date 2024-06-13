‘Table White Paper on investment proposals received by T.N.’

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday urged the DMK government to table a White Paper on the investment proposals received by Tamil Nadu during the Global Investors Meet and the employment they have generated. He referred to announcements by the State government on various occasions about the investment proposals received by it and said: “But, there are no signs as to whether these companies commenced their operations.” In a statement, he said the investment proposals had remained on paper and sought a white paper to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.

