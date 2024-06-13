GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Table White Paper on investment proposals received by T.N.’

Published - June 13, 2024 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dhinakaran

T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday urged the DMK government to table a White Paper on the investment proposals received by Tamil Nadu during the Global Investors Meet and the employment they have generated. He referred to announcements by the State government on various occasions about the investment proposals received by it and said: “But, there are no signs as to whether these companies commenced their operations.” In a statement, he said the investment proposals had remained on paper and sought a white paper to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.