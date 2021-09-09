System to help govt. make data-based decisions

Minister announces its introduction

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday annnounced the introduction of the Tamil Nadu Decision-Support System (DeTN) to enable the government to make decisions and effectively implement them based on data.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department, he said in the current year, it would involve an expenditure of ₹10 crore. The government will allot ₹5 crore for the next four years.

Mr. Thangaraj also announced that government would launch the Departmental Office Digitisation Programme (DoTN) under which all departments in the Secretariat and the districts will be digitised in a phased manner. The objective is to achieve paperless governance in the manner that the government has already done in the Assembly.

“The programme will bring down the use of paper, save trees and reduce the impact of climate change,” the Minister said.

He also said the State would start the Digital Tamil Nadu Programme (DITN) to ensure speedy and transparent administration.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been attracting global capability centres, Mr. Thangaraj said a global capability centre policy would be evolved to make Tamil Nadu a global capability terminal.

The Minister said a virtual reality museum would be created in three years at a cost of ₹7.5 crore.

He said the government would host an annual technology leadership summit in various tourist centres of the State. The first summit would be held in Chennai.