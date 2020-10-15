System seri illai: Jothimani mocks Rajinikanth invoking his own line

With hashtag - Lesson from experience, the actor tweeted that he could have avoided the mistake

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Karur, S. Jothimani, on Thursday seemingly took a potshot at actor Rajinikanth after he was warned by Madras High Court for wasting the court’s time by filing a case for property tax relief of ₹6.5 lakh.

Ms. Jothimani invoked Mr. Rajinikanth’s now famous line ‘System seri illai’ (the system is not right) to make a point about how he went to court for tax relief and was warned by the court. “Crorepathis are being made to pay taxes for the properties they own. If they go to the courts against the tax, they are being warned. System is not right,” she posted, without directly mentioning him.

Mr. Rajinikanth made the comment about how the system was broken when he announced his decision to contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in the State Assembly elections.

The actor had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging the Greater Chennai Corporation’s demand of property tax of ₹6.5 lakh for Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam from April to September since the property could not be rented out due to the Covid-19 outbreak since March 24.

The Judge had told Mr. Rajinikanth's counsel (and other litigants repeatedly) to not waste judicial time by filing cases immediately after sending representations to officials concerned.

Despite being one of the highest paid actors in India, Mr. Rajinikanth faced criticism on social media for going to the court for property tax relief of ₹6.5 lakh during the pandemic when millions of Indians have lost their jobs and their livelihoods.

In response, Mr. Rajinikanth wrote on social media that he could have avoided the mistake of going to Court. “We should have appealed to the Corporation. We could have avoided this mistake,” he said with a hashtag stating ‘Lesson from experience’.

Later, a receipt for the full tax amount paid by Mr. Rajinikanth to the Corporation was issued and circulated on social media.