Symposium on colorectal surgery gets under way

Apollo Hospitals organises the conference in collaboration with two hospitals from the U.S. and the U.K.

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth edition of the Apollo International Colorectal Surgery Symposium 2022 commenced here on Friday.

The symposium is organised by the Institute of Colorectal Surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Florida, U.S., and University College London, U.K.

A release by Apollo Hospitals said the three hospitals were collaborating to create awareness and offered training in the management of colorectal diseases. “The aim of this collaborative effort is to standardise care pathways, train and accredit surgeons involved in the care of patients with colorectal diseases,” the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the symposium, Dr. Antonio M. Lacy from Spain will deliver the fourth Apollo Prof N. Rangabashyam Memorial Lecture.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that the robotic colorectal surgery programme started in 2016 at the hospital was one of the busiest in the country with over 530 colorectal surgeries performed till date.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Highlighting the importance of sub-specialisation in the field of colorectal surgery, Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal and robotic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said high volume of robotic colorectal surgeries allowed for cost efficiency. “With the use of robotics, we are able to perform complex surgeries to remove the cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal or anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy for the patients,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
Chennai
private health care

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app