Symposium on colorectal surgery gets under way

The fourth edition of the Apollo International Colorectal Surgery Symposium 2022 commenced here on Friday.

The symposium is organised by the Institute of Colorectal Surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Florida, U.S., and University College London, U.K.

A release by Apollo Hospitals said the three hospitals were collaborating to create awareness and offered training in the management of colorectal diseases. “The aim of this collaborative effort is to standardise care pathways, train and accredit surgeons involved in the care of patients with colorectal diseases,” the release said.

As part of the symposium, Dr. Antonio M. Lacy from Spain will deliver the fourth Apollo Prof N. Rangabashyam Memorial Lecture.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that the robotic colorectal surgery programme started in 2016 at the hospital was one of the busiest in the country with over 530 colorectal surgeries performed till date.

Highlighting the importance of sub-specialisation in the field of colorectal surgery, Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal and robotic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said high volume of robotic colorectal surgeries allowed for cost efficiency. “With the use of robotics, we are able to perform complex surgeries to remove the cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal or anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy for the patients,” he added.