Sylendra Babu to oversee city police

CHENNAI

16 October 2021 00:34 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu will supervise the Greater Chennai City Police following the hospitalisation of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

This arrangement will continue until Mr. Jiwal returns, sources said.

He was admitted to a hospital after suffering from dizziness and acute chest pain while in office on Thursday.

A release from the hospital issued on Thursday night said he was stable and under observation, the release added.