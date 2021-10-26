Ambassador of Switzerland to India Ralf Heckner called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present on the occasion.
Switzerland Ambassador calls on CM
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 26, 2021 01:34 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 26, 2021 01:34 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 1:34:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/switzerland-ambassador-calls-on-cm/article37170093.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story