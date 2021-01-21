Sweets, prayers and souvenirs in Kamala Harris’s ancestral village Thulasendrapuram

Kamala Harris’s ancestral village celebrates her inauguration through the day

As the countdown for the inauguration ceremony began in Washington D.C., celebrations broke out in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of new U.S.Vice-President Kamala Harris in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Watch the video on the Indian-Americans in the Joe Biden-Kamal Harris administration

From children to octogenarians, residents descended on the streets, against a backdrop of lush green paddy fields, to celebrate the “momentous” occasion. The villagers said her assumption of office will strengthen the relationship between the two largest democracies.

A festive atmosphere prevailed, and the village was decorated with festoons. Enthusiastic villagers set off firecrackers right from dawn, and children danced to music on the streets.

Rangoli portraits

Girls and women drew rangoli depicting Ms. Harris in front of their houses. Holding placards with her pictures, some villagers marched on the streets.

Special prayers were held at the Dharma Sastha temple, a “favourite temple of her ancestors”, wishing her a successful tenure. Laddus were distributed widely and calendars featuring Joe Biden and Ms. Harris became sought-after souvenirs. “I never dreamt that a person with roots in our village would go on to hold the high office of the Vice-President of the U.S. We are all very excited. It is a proud moment for each and every one of us,” said J. Sudhakar, a villager.

Her elevation to the position had made her ancestral village popular even in the United States. “We await her visit to Thulasendrapuram. When she visits India, I hope her itinerary includes our village,” Mr. Sudhakar added.

Women were particularly enthused over Ms. Harris’s success. S. Arulmozhi, a resident said,“She has emerged as a symbol of women’s empowerment and inspires us all”.