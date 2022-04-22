Swedish film festival gets under way
The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Sweden, New Delhi, and Consulate of Sweden, Chennai, is organising a Swedish Film Festival from April 21 to 24 at Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
Some of the films that would be screened are Aniara, a 2018 science fiction film written and directed by Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja, Lucky One directed by Mia Engberg, Margaux Guillemard and King of Atlantis directed by Marina Nyström and Soni Jorgensen.
