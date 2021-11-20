Swamimalai kopparai for Deepam

The new copper vessel for lighting the Karthikai Deepam at Tiruvannamalai on Friday was made at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam.

BHEL placed the order with Jayam Industries run by Srikanta Sthapathy and his brothers, who themselves made the vessel. The public sector company also tested the quality of the vessel, known as kopparai, which is five feet tall and can hold one tonne of ghee and other materials. “We first sent the vessel to BHEL for ascertaining the quality. The company scanned it for the quality of welding and of copper,” Srikanta Sthapathy said.