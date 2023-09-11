SVP India launches its eighth chapter in Chennai

September 11, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Social Venture Partners India (SVP India), a venture philanthropy community, has launched its eighth chapter in Chennai expanding its presence across all major metro cities in the country. SVP India’s Chennai chapter has recruited 25 partners, interested in getting involved with the social sector in a hands-on way, will join the chapter as “Engaged philanthropists”.

Piyush Bhandari, a chartered accountant and Managing Partner of IMC Group, who has two decades of experience in knowledge management, strategic initiatives, and digital transformation, will be nurturing the growth and capacities of NGOs based in Chennai as Chennai Chapter Chairperson of SVP India.

Govind Iyer, All India chairperson, SVP India, said that the launch of eighth chapter in Chennai also aligns with organisation’s goal of increasing overall partner network by 25% in the upcoming fiscal year.

Mr. Bhandari, Chennai chapter chairperson, SVP India, stated: “By leveraging our skills, time and network, we are poised to bring about transformative changes the lives of many people.”