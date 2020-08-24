S.Ve. Shekher questioned by CCB

The actor-turned-politician was quizzed for over three hours

BJP functionary and actor S.Ve. Shekher, on Monday, appeared for an inquiry in connection with a case registered against him by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch early this month.

He was booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. In a YouTube video, the actor, while responding to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s strong reaction to the recent draping of a saffron cloth around a M.G.R. statue in Puducherry, sought to allude that each colour in the national flag represented a religion.

Following this, a Nungambakkam resident Rajarathinam lodged a complaint against him and accused him of seeking to incite communal violence.

The CCB had summoned the actor for inquiry, which went on for over three hours. He has been asked to reappear for questioning on Friday.