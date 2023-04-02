ADVERTISEMENT

SUV catches fire near Ambur in Tirupattur

April 02, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

In another accident, a 27-year-old man was injured after his car hit the median on the flyover at Valayampattu village

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons including a two and half-year-old child escaped unhurt after the bonnet of an SUV caught fire at Kannigapuram near Ambur in Tirupattur on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) on Saturday.

Police said S. Poovarasan, 34, owner of the vehicle, was driving with his family from Jolarpet town towards Vellore on the highway when he saw smoke coming out from the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, he stopped his SUV and alighted others from the vehicle.

By that time, the fire had spread to the entire bonnet. Immediately, other motorists and passersby alerted the Ambur Town police and firefighters, who rushed to the spot and dozed off the fire. A case has been filed by Ambur Town police.

In another accident, a 27-year-old man was injured after his car hit the median on the flyover at Valayampattu village near Vaniyambadi town on Sunday.

The incident happened around 8.15 a.m. The victim, K. Sarathkumar was heading to Bengaluru from Chennai on the highway. Residents and Vaniyambadi Town police rescued the injured person and sent him to a nearby government hospital. A case has been filed by Vaniyambadi Town police.

