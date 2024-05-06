Suspension of VAO following spat with RI on polling day triggers row

May 06, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sivaganga Police has registered cases against a Revenue Inspector (RI) and Village Administrative Officer (VAO), who were engaged in a physical confrontation, while on election duty on the day of the polling on April 19.

Earlier this week, the District Election Officer placed the VAO N. Anbuselvan under suspension under Rule 17 (e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

As per the suspension order, the VAO had committed “electoral offences (by disrupting the electoral process and delaying the transportation of election-related material post poll)“ in the polling booth.

Meanwhile, Village Administrative Officers Association State general secretary R. Arulraj alleged discrimination.

In a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer and authorities, Mr. Arulraj said the association condemned the discriminatory action against the VAO, while no action has been taken against the RI.

According to the two FIRs registered (on complaints from VAO and RI against each other) a day after the incident, VAO N. Anbuselvan was the booth-level officer and the RI Muthumurugan was Assistant Zonal Officer for the polling booth at Mangudi in Sivaganga district.

On the day of the polling, an argument developed between the two and eventually they were engaged in a physical confrontation. The VAO was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

On a complaint from the VAO, the police registered a case against the RI under Sections 294 (b), 324 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On receipt of a plaint from the RI, the police registered a case against the VAO under Sections 143, 341, 294 (b) and 323 of the IPC.

Mr. Arulraj also requested for revoking the suspension of the VAO and for reinstating him in his post.

