Suspension of liquor licence for star hotels revoked within two days

The Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise directed the authorities concerned to “unseal” FL-3 premises and report compliance, say sources

Published - August 06, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Dennis S. Jesudasan
In orders issued on Monday, the Commissionerate directed the Tasmac authorities to resume supply of liquor to these premises.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Within two days of temporarily suspending the liquor licence of five star hotels in Chennai, the Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise on Monday, revoked its decision.

The decision followed representations from these hotels. Further, the Commissionerate directed the authorities concerned to “unseal” FL-3 premises and report compliance, sources told The Hindu.

In its orders issued on Monday evening, the Commissionerate also directed the authorities of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to resume supply of liquor to these premises. However, the orders were being revoked “subject to further examination of the explanation and enquiry if any, required.”

An informed source said the decision to suspend the licence was taken after an inspection late on August 2. It remains unclear as to why the licence was suspended on Saturday, only to be reinstated within two days. The licences of the permit rooms in these hotels were suspended under Section 22 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence & Permit) Rules, 1981 for “lapses noticed there”.

During inspection, it was noticed that FL-3 licensees were serving liquor to a sizeable crowd who were non-guests of these hotels. On verification of the bills, it was found that there was no mention of the room numbers of these guests. Based on a report by the Chennai Collector recommending action against these premises, the Commissionerate had suspended the FL-3 licences of these hotels.

It may be noted that a circular issued by the Commissionerate on March 23, 2013 referred to restrictions imposed on non-guests and customers visiting restaurants to consume liquor at the bars in hotels. “FL-3 licensees can supply liquor to foreign tourists and other guests staying at the hotel and also to those who visit the restaurant,” the circular read. Referring to restrictions, the circular said: “In this regard, it is informed that there is no restriction in the rules to supply liquor to those who are willing to consume it at the hotels when they visit the restaurant.”

