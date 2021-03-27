Suspended Special DGP appears before inquiry panel

CHENNAI

27 March 2021 01:56 IST

‘Probe into sexual harassment charge lasted over four hours’

The former Special Director-General of Police (DGP) on Friday appeared before a committee formed to inquire into a complaint by a woman IPS officer, who alleged that he had sexually harassed her when she was on duty during the Chief Minister’s visit to the districts.

After receiving the complaint, the State government set up a six-member committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary Jayashree Raghunandan, to conduct a probe. The committee would recommend further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The CB-CID also registered an FIR against the officer under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

Advertising

Advertising

The then Chengalpattu District SP was also cited in the FIR for stopping the woman officer while she was proceeding to lodge a complaint. The Special DGP was suspended following an order from the Madras High Court, which is monitoring the investigation.

The former Special DGP appeared before the internal inquiry committee at the Secretariat. The inquiry lasted more than four hours, sources said. As per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the committee should provide a report on its findings to the government within 10 days from the date of completion of the inquiry.