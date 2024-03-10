Suspended schoolteacher accused of ‘provoking’ fraternity against State

March 10, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A schoolteacher who was recently suspended from service by the Tamil Nadu government has been accused of provoking fellow teachers. The teacher allegedly posted content on social media criticising the State administration.

According to sources in the School Education Department, disciplinary action was initiated against S. Umamaheshwari, a mathematics teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School, Nellikuppam, Chengalpattu district, on 34 counts under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973.

Ms. Umamaheshwari has been accused of trying to provoke schoolteachers, who have been protesting in support of various demands, and the public to agitate against the State government.

In a post, she referred to the people protesting against the lack of bus services at the Kilambakkam terminus and wondered what would happen if the public resorted to a road blockade to flag issues in the Education Department.

Proposing punishment under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, the School Education Department said that the teacher had alleged that government schools were heading for complete privatisation; referred to the closure of 19 primary schools last year; and wondered why no action was taken on reports that sensitive data from the master database containing details of government school students such as residential address, community e.t.c., was made available for sale.

In another post, she said that enumeration of students based on their community was being carried out in government schools as a full-time activity, at a time when caste feelings were running high among some students.

Based on a report from the District Education Officer, Ms. Umamaheshwari was suspended, pending an inquiry. In a note to the Secretary, School Education Department, Director of School Education K. Arivoli said that further disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher.

Condemning the action taken against her, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said that Ms. Umamaheshwari had only posted content to promote education in the State. He demanded that her suspension be revoked.