GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspended schoolteacher accused of ‘provoking’ fraternity against State

Disciplinary action initiated against her on 34 counts for various social media posts 

March 10, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

A schoolteacher who was recently suspended from service by the Tamil Nadu government has been accused of provoking fellow teachers. The teacher allegedly posted content on social media criticising the State administration.

According to sources in the School Education Department, disciplinary action was initiated against S. Umamaheshwari, a mathematics teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School, Nellikuppam, Chengalpattu district, on 34 counts under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973.

Ms. Umamaheshwari has been accused of trying to provoke schoolteachers, who have been protesting in support of various demands, and the public to agitate against the State government.

In a post, she referred to the people protesting against the lack of bus services at the Kilambakkam terminus and wondered what would happen if the public resorted to a road blockade to flag issues in the Education Department.

Proposing punishment under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, the School Education Department said that the teacher had alleged that government schools were heading for complete privatisation; referred to the closure of 19 primary schools last year; and wondered why no action was taken on reports that sensitive data from the master database containing details of government school students such as residential address, community e.t.c., was made available for sale.

In another post, she said that enumeration of students based on their community was being carried out in government schools as a full-time activity, at a time when caste feelings were running high among some students.

Based on a report from the District Education Officer, Ms. Umamaheshwari was suspended, pending an inquiry. In a note to the Secretary, School Education Department, Director of School Education K. Arivoli said that further disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher.

Condemning the action taken against her, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said that Ms. Umamaheshwari had only posted content to promote education in the State. He demanded that her suspension be revoked.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.